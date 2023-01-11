Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline Coachella
Other notable performers include Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Pusha T, Bjork, Becky G, SG Lewis, Burna Boy, Earthgang, Labrinth and Chemical Brothers
Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will hit the stage as headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Organisers announced the hefty list of performers Tuesday. The festival will run for two weekends between April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California.
Bad Bunny is expected to perform on both Fridays, Blackpink will go on both Saturdays, and Frank Ocean will close out both Sundays.
Festival officials mentioned that the first weekend would have very limited passes.
