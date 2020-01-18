You are here:

Bad Boys 4 in development at Sony; Will Smith, Martin Lawrence expected to return as cop buddies

A fourth part in Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys franchise is already being developed at Sony, with Chris Bremner writing the script.

The news comes ahead of the release of the franchise's third movie Bad Boys for Life, which reunites the two actors after a gap of 17 years. Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to release in India on 31 January.

The threequel features Smith and Lawrence reprising their fan-favourite characters of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

It is a follow-up to the franchise's previous two entries — Bad Boys and Bad Boys II. The first two films of the buddy cop franchise, released in 1995 and 2003, took home $414.7 million worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bad Boys for Life has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have taken over from Michael Bay.

Bremner shares a screenplay credit on Bad Boys for Life with Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The scribe, meanwhile, is also working on Disney's much-awaited National Treasure 3, which will see Nicolas Cage returning as treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who has produced Bad Boys for Life, will also finance National Treasure 3.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 15:57:52 IST