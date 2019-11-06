Bad Boys for Life trailer: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence return to take down criminals in third instalment of action franchise

The trailer of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-starrer third instalment in the buddy-cop film series, Bad Boys, has been released.

Titled Bad Boys for Life, the film trailer sees Smith and Lawrence reunite to take down criminals with a band of young cops.

This Bad Boys threequel trailer shows Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowery (Smith) getting saddled with a young (also very good-looking) special-ops team called “AMMO,” led by Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton,

which Smith calls “a High School Musical boy band with guns.”

While Marcus is eyeing a retirement life, Mike is still pumped up to beat the criminals down. However, when Mike discovers someone is trying to kill him, he and Marcus keep things in the family, and go to work for one last ride.

Retaining the franchise charm, the trailer showcases slick car chases, with Smith spinning out in a Porsche, stylised action sequences, explosions, and snappy banter. In the final scene, a body falls out of the sky, and lands on Marcus’ car, prompting him to wail, “Aww, that’s my wife’s car!"

Check out the trailer here

One last time. #BadBoysForLife – watch the new trailer now. In theaters January 17. pic.twitter.com/Rcu50Crel1 — Bad Boys (@BadBoys) November 5, 2019

The first two films of the buddy cop franchise, released in 1995 and 2003, took home $414.7 million worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bad Boys for Life has been directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have taken over from Michael Bay.

With a screenplay by Carnahan and Chris Bremner, and a story by Peter Craig, Carnahan, and Bremner, Smith and Lawrence return alongside Paola Nuñez, Kate Del Castillo, and Nicky Jam.

Bad Boys for Life is set to release on 17 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 12:20:13 IST