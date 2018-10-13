Baazaar song Adhura Lafz: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's ballad sees Saif, Chitrangda's tender romance take centre stage

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Baazaar might be a business crime-drama, but the new song 'Adhura Lafz' from its album indicates that Saif's Shakun Kothari might be more than just a hardened, astute and money-minded merchant.

'Adhura Lafz' reveals Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh's tender romance and their unconditional love for one another amidst a deluge of conniving, ambitious businessmen and women. As Chitrangda grooves to the slow ballad-like number, Saif Ali Khan steals a glance or two, mesmerised by his wife. Continuing the tradition of Bollywood jugalbandis, from 'Dola Re' in Devdas to 'Pinga' in Bajirao Mastani, Radhika Apte matches steps with Chitrangda.

It seems that there is deliberate attempt to make this song stand out. Celebratory in its mood, the song is situated in an outdoor area, as opposed to the enclosed spaces of dimly-lit hotels, conference rooms and office cubicles that form most of the film's setting. Composed by Sohail Sen and penned by Jamil Ahmed, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's peaceful rendition makes 'Adhura Lafz' the throbbing heart of Baazaar.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte, debutant Rohan Mehra will play a pivotal role in the film.

Baazaar has already piqued audience interest for its intriguing narrative, which is being presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, in association with KYTA Productions and B4U Motion Pictures. It is scheduled to release on 26 October.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 17:59 PM