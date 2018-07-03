Baahubali adapted into manga in Japan by Akira Fukaya, announces director SS Rajamouli

The Baahubali franchise has been a success across the nation as well as the world. The film's second instalment, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, completed 100 days in Japan in 2017 and emerged as the third highest grosser after Rajinikanth-starrer Muthu and Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.

It gives us utmost delight to inform you all that Baahubali has now stepped into the renowned and internationally popular 'Manga' from japan. Available in markets now. @baahubali_manga pic.twitter.com/IOBWKKsZzm — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) June 30, 2018

The franchise has even become bigger now as it has been adapted as a manga by Akira Fukaya, the author of popular manga comics Hakobiya Ken, Mitsurin Shounen and Tetsuo: The Bullet Man, reported the Times of India. SS Rajamouli also shared this exciting news with fans and followers of the franchise on Twitter.

Excited to be holding another extension to @baahubaliMovie franchise @baahubali_manga... We continue to be overwhelmed by the love shown to our film by fans in Japan. Hope they will appreciate the Manga too..:) pic.twitter.com/P4q1iZQxIc — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) June 30, 2018

"The Baahubali franchise became hugely popular in Japan and after the film’s success, one of Japan’s leading creators, approached us with the idea of a Manga for Baahubali. After working out the details, the first edition is now out in the market," Shobu Yarlagadda, the film's producer, told the Times of India. He also added that after Japanese, the manga will also be translated into English and other languages.

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 12:07 PM