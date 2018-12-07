Baahubali trio Rana Daggubatti, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli to reportedly appear on Koffee with Karan 6

The current season on Koffee with Karan has featured both debutantes (Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor) and Koffee couch veterans (Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar). Now, the Baahubali trio, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and filmmaker SS Rajamouli, will be gracing the couch for the first time, as per a Mid-Day report.

A source told the publication that the episode with the three will be filmed later in December, where Prabhas, Rana and Rajamouli will be talking about the journey of making the magnum opus, while revealing interesting information about the movie. The source added that Prabhas, who is otherwise media-shy, agreed to be a part of the guest list as a mark of respect towards Johar.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had presented the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 and the sequel in 2017, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters to have been churned out in the Indian subcontinent.

This would the first time that actors from the Telugu industry are invited on Karan Johar's chat show.

Apart from the Baahubali team, Sonam Kapoor will also be making an appearance on Koffee with Karan along with sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. Speculations are rife that Priyanka Chopra may also be shooting an episode for the chat show in the latter part of December.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 14:34 PM