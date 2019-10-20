Baahubali: The Beginning becomes first non-English film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 19 October alongside MM Keeraavani's musical performance with a live orchestra. According to The Indian Express, it is the first non-English film to be showcased at the concert hall. Baahubali, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, received a standing ovation from the audience. Producer Shobhu Yarlagadda was also present at the event.

Here are some pictures from the screening

Baahubali - The Beginning is the only NON ENGLISH film to be played at @RoyalAlbertHall in London ever since its inauguration 148 years ago! A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR ALL OF US! 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻 JAI MAAHISHMATHI... ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻#Baahubali #BaahubaliTheBeginningLive pic.twitter.com/9aURPVEAg2 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 19, 2019

Baahubali was released in two parts in 2015 and in 2017 as Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film was dubbed in multiple languages to attract a pan-Indian audience and went on to become a worldwide sensation. KV Vijayendra Prasad wrote the screenplay, while KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer.

Watch the audience's response to the film here

Standing ovation at the @RoyalAlbertHall... 🔥🔥🙏🏻🙏🏻 HUGE applause to whoever came to #ReliveTheEpic.. Thank you LONDON... We will cherish this event forever... ❤🙏🏻 Saahore @MMKeeravaani & the entire team of BAAHUBALI... 🔥✊🏻pic.twitter.com/HeZ1MmwA88 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) October 20, 2019

The News Minute reported that Baahubali: The Conclusion premiered at the British Film Institute and was the inaugural film at 39th Moscow International Film Festival. It was also a part of Indian Film Festival of India 2017's Indian Panorama section.

In August, Prabhas had said that he was unsure whether there would be another instalment in the franchise. "If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60 percent there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not," the actor had told Rajeev Masand in an interview for News18.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 14:14:06 IST