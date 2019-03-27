Baahubali 2: The Conclusion producers file case against film's distributor over non-payment of dues

Arka Media Works, the producer of SS Rajamouli's epic drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have filed a case against SN Rajarajan of K Production, the film's Tamil Nadu distributor over unpaid dues. According to Cinema Express, the distributor had bought the theatrical rights of Baahubali for Rs 52 crore but owed the production house Rs 17.6 crore.

A press note by Arka Media Works states that the cheque issued to them by SN Rajarajan had bounced.

"Rajarajan had acquired the theatrical rights of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which was released on 28 April, 2017, for the entire Tamil Nadu and is yet to pay Rs 17.60 crore of the contract amount to my client (Arka Mediaworks). He issued a cheque of the same amount for repayment of dues in August 2018, but it was returned with a 'funds insufficient' remark by the bank. Following the court's final order in February, my client has been trying to reach him, but there has been no response. Rajarajan failed to honour the contract and didn't comply with the court directive. Hence, my client has initiated criminal prosecution against him and sought for attachment of the bank accounts belonging to his distribution house," the banner's lawyer Pujitha Gorantla told Cinema Express.

Pujitha added that Arka is also intends to seek directions from the court to debar Rajarajan from releasing upcoming films.

The News Minute writes that a Hyderabad court has directed Rajarajan to clear the dues within a week and ordered attachment of his bank accounts if he failed. He is the producer of Pyaar Prema Kadhal and is also the producer of Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh.

