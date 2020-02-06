You are here:

Baaghi 3 trailer inspires multiple memes; Twitterati call Tiger Shroff the Captain America of India

Twitter is having a field day with the recent release of Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 trailer. The footage saw the return of Shroff's rebellious action hero, who performed some high-octane and gravity-defying stunts.

While many compared the trailer to Salman Khan’s films, a few drew comparisons between Tiger’s stunts and that of Marvel's superhero character Captain America. A few viewers also drew parallels to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, with one particular scene in which Ronnie uses a torn out piece of a helicopter door as shield against enemy bullets while kneeling down on the floor.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of the action franchise also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Check out some of the reactions here

Tiger Shroff has built his body just like Salman Khan. Tiger Shroff is doing movies just like Salman Khan. I hope Tiger Shroff does not drive his car just like Salman Khan. #Baaghi3Trailer — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 6, 2020

After watching BAAGHI 3 trailer.... *Me: where is the story?? *Sajid Nadiadwala: pic.twitter.com/pSHT9pnIHB — Amit Dixit (@_almostsanskari) February 6, 2020

The film is slated to release on 6 March.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 16:58:44 IST