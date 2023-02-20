Embracing motherhood is the most beautiful feeling ever and some of our favourite B-town actresses recently entered this special phase of their lives. Speaking of which, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor were also among the ones to recently welcomed their firstborns and are presently experiencing all phases of motherhood. While Priyanka Chopra became a mother of a lovely girl, Malti Marie whom she welcomed last year via surrogacy, Sonam Kapoor later joined the league after she welcomed her son, Vayu Kapoor in August 2022. The newbie mothers often take to social media and share their special moments with their little babies.

This time too, the actresses have shared love-filled posts on Instagram with adorable photos of their kids. Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures with her daughter. While the first photo shows the actress holding Malti Marie on her lap, the second one seems to be an older picture where Priyanka and Malti can be seen on the bed.

“Days like this,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Similarly, Sonam Kapoor also shared a heartwarming post on Monday to celebrate her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja completing 6 months. While the first photo shows Sonam playing with her son in their playzone, the second video shows the little boy trying to crawl on his stomach.

She also added a sweet caption that reads, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more.”

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



As soon as the posts went up, their fans and friends took to the comment section and showered love on them.

Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra embracing motherhood

After dating for a few years, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. The two later welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on 20 August 2022.

On the other hand, actress Priyanka Chopra after dating singer Nick Jonas for a brief period tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2018. The two welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy last year.

