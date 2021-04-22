Season 3 of the Netflix show is reportedly titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love and will focus on Lena Waithe's character Denise.

Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari's long-delayed third season of Netflix's Master of None is finally set to debut on the streamer in May.

Netflix Queue confirmed that the third season of the series was coming in May in a tweet.

The Ansari and Alan Yang created series, a critical hit for the streamer, premiered in 2015 with the second season arriving in 2017. The third season is coming after a gap of four years.

Here's just a taste of what's coming to Netflix (in The US) this May! pic.twitter.com/adTg3mwxEd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 21, 2021

According to IndieWire, the upcoming instalment is titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love. Ansari has directed all five episodes that he wrote with Lena Waithe.

This time the show will reportedly follow Waithe's character Denise, friend to Ansari's Dev. The character was the focus in Season 2's episode "Thanksgiving", which won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing. Master of None's first season had also won Ansari and co-writer Yang an Emmy.

In 2018, Ansari faced a controversial #MeToo allegation with a viral story that divided opinions whether it was really a story of sexual harassment or simply a bad date.

In the story published in babe.net in January 2018, a woman with the pseudonym Grace described a date with Ansari during which she felt he had been overly aggressive, and had pressured her into sex.

Ansari, 38, apologised but said the encounter had been consensual. He addressed the allegations later in his stand up act Aziz Ansari: Right Now in July 2019.