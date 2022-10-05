After teasing the audiences with only a glimpse of O Sweetie Sweetie sung by Ayushmann Khurrana himself in his mesmerizing voice, the full song is finally here, and we are surely playing it on loop! While the trailer of the film has got the audiences excited about the film, the soulful romantic number ‘Har Jagah Tu‘, and a peppy dance number ‘Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai’ have been loved and have left the audiences wanting for more.

‘O Sweetie Sweetie‘ is a beautiful creation by Amit Trivedi on the Lyrics of Raj Shekhar. As the song is really close to Ayushmann who is very excited to bring it to the audience, he has given his voice to the song. This had certainly come as a surprise for Ayushmann fans, when the snippet was released by the actor. The song captures the different emotions of the relationship between Dr. Uday and Dr. Fatima in the film which is so alluring and gives us yet another reason to watch this fresh pair on the screen. Moreover, This is a kind of song, that will surely remain in the hearts and the playlist of the audience for a long time.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.

Khurrana is also gearing up for Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero. Khurrana had a dream run at the box-office, starting from Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bala, and Dream Girl.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.