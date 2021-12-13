Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a modern-day love story that sees Khurrana essay the role of a cross-functional athlete while Kapoor plays a trans woman in the film.

The much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hit screens on Friday, 10 December, and has performed well at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer has got off to a strong start on its opening weekend, collecting Rs 14.53 crore in three days.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the romantic comedy minted a collection of Rs 3.75 crore on its opening day. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial venture built on its strong first-day collections to earn Rs 4.87 crore on 11 December, Saturday. The collections jumped 21.36 percent on 12 December, with the movie earning Rs 5.91 crore on that day. The film has seen a jump of over Rs 1 crore in its earnings of the second and third days to reach the total of Rs 14.53 crore currently.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is dominating multiplexes across the country but Delhi, the NCR and the namesake city of the film- Chandigarh, topping the list.

The makers of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that the film maintains its momentum. But it is unclear if the breezy romantic film can maintain its positive streak at the box office due to the hype surrounding the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The superhero movie, which is slated to hit the theatres in India on 16 December, has seen a record-breaking advance bookings, with tickets in some parts of the country being priced at Rs 2,220 apiece. According to Adarsh, the shows are housefull in advance, indicating that fans of the friendly neighbourhood hero are ready to pay huge amounts to watch him onscreen.

One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief… At places, it’s AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT… And the shows are #HouseFull in advance… Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them. pic.twitter.com/Bj6oYb975b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a modern-day love story that sees Khurrana essay the role of a cross-functional athlete while Kapoor plays a trans woman in the film. The LGBTQ love story is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, along with Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Khurrana has the Rakul Preet Singh starrer Doctor G and Anhbhav Sinha's film Anek up for release soon. On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.