Entertainment

Watch: Trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases in theatres on 10 December

FP Staff November 08, 2021 14:30:07 IST
Watch: Trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

The trailer of Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has been released.

Billed as a modern-day love story, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases on 10th December.

Watch the trailer here

Updated Date: November 08, 2021 14:30:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

Rust assistant director reportedly has history of unsafe set practices, prop control
Entertainment

Rust assistant director reportedly has history of unsafe set practices, prop control

The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer last week had been fired from a previous job over similar incident, a producer disclosed

Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus, moves planned interviews, performances to home
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus, moves planned interviews, performances to home

Ed Sheeran said he is self-isolating and cancelling all his in-person commitments for now.

Maachis completes 25 years: Gulzar displayed commendable journalistic objectivity in telling a story of Punjab insurgency
Entertainment

Maachis completes 25 years: Gulzar displayed commendable journalistic objectivity in telling a story of Punjab insurgency

Despite clearly telling the story from the militants’ perspective and being compassionate to their plight, Gulzar never picked any side in his 1996 directorial Maachis. We understand their plight, yet never find ourselves rooting for their actions.