Watch: Trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases in theatres on 10 December
The trailer of Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has been released.
Billed as a modern-day love story, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases on 10th December.
Watch the trailer here
also read
Rust assistant director reportedly has history of unsafe set practices, prop control
The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer last week had been fired from a previous job over similar incident, a producer disclosed
Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus, moves planned interviews, performances to home
Ed Sheeran said he is self-isolating and cancelling all his in-person commitments for now.
Maachis completes 25 years: Gulzar displayed commendable journalistic objectivity in telling a story of Punjab insurgency
Despite clearly telling the story from the militants’ perspective and being compassionate to their plight, Gulzar never picked any side in his 1996 directorial Maachis. We understand their plight, yet never find ourselves rooting for their actions.