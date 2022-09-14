Making his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana has been going strong in the film industry as he experiments with unconventional roles.

One of the most talented actors in the Indian film Industry, Ayushmann Khurrana has been aging like fine wine as he celebrates his 38th birthday today. From playing Vicky Arora, a typical Delhi boy, in Vicky Donor to the intense ACP Ayan Ranjan in Article 15, Ayushmann has emerged as a versatile actor. The 38-year-old actor who came into Bollywood in the year 2012 has been going strong for a decade now and can be expected to stay for quite a long time as fans await more of his works in the coming years.

As Ayushmann Khurrana turns 38 this year, let’s take a look at some of his most memorable performances.

Vicky Donor: Marking his debut with the film, Khurrana ensured that he left no stone unturned and gave a brilliant performance as a sperm donor. He was seen in the role of Vicky Arora who was a sperm donor and made huge money from his job. Not just that, his performance also got him the best debutant award in several functions.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha: A sleeper hit, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha portrayed him in the role of a shy and slim man who gets hitched to an overweight woman. The entire journey of the couple coming to terms with their feelings made the film a must-watch.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Focused on the issue of ‘erectile dysfunction’, the film can be said to be the first of its kind. The actor was seen in the role of Mudit Sharma, who struggles with erectile dysfunction and how it impacts his life.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: The romantic comedy film featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of Chirag Dubey, a local printer in Bareilly who falls in love with a ‘life-loving’ girl, Bitti, who wishes to marry someone of her own choice and interests.

Andhadhun: Playing the role of Akash Saraf, a man faking blindness to earn a livelihood, Khurrana impresses in his role as a piano player who gets stuck in a puzzle-like situation after he witnesses a crime.

Article 15: Set in rural India, Article 15 is focused on the grave reality of violent caste-based crimes and discrimination. In his role of an honest and brave police officer, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen fighting the caste bias around him while he races to solve the crimes.

Special Mention: Badhaai Ho

