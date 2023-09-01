Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 has fetched impressive numbers at the box-office so far. It made over Rs 59 crore in its first week and is now on its way to be a commercial success. It’s also the actor’s highest opener, and he said, “It’s a great sense of validation coming from the audience and nothing is sweeter than box-office success.“

Khurana also said that Dream Girl was his late father’s favourite film. “He loved the film, absolutely adored that film, he was a very commercial audience. He knew the pulse of the audience and he told me this was going to be my biggest film and it happened eventually. He was most excited about Dream Girl 2 and I wish he was here, but he has blessed me in a way with its success.”

He also exclusively told Firstpost, “Of course I’m more confident and that’s going to reflect in my future choices as well. I would like to do family entertainers, something that’s meant for the big screen. I would also like to do some experimental stuff for the OTT, I’ve never done anything on OTT so far.”

When asked about watching actors like Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Aamir Khan as a woman, he said, “I was always fascinated by great actors with a great command on the craft. Both Kamal Haasan and Govinda are great at their craft, but for this role, my inspirations were Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and Hema Malini, the original Dream Girl. To achieve that, Pooja had to be a legit attractive woman.

Talking about feeling and thinking like a woman apart from the physical appearance, he said, “It’s just an observation, I’ve been surrounded by strong women, and as an actor, you have to keep your eyes and ears opened. I really believe women are stronger than men, better multi-taskers, they are tougher than men.”