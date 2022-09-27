Ayushmann Khurrana gives a glimpse of his upcoming song O Sweetie Sweetie from Doctor G
O Sweetie Sweetie is a soulful creation by Amit Trivedi on the lyrics of Raj Shekhar. Adding to the magic Ayushmann's voice has created, the song also is a visual treat.
Ayushmann Khurrana is here with a surprise for everyone as he releases a snippet of the song from his upcoming film Doctor G – O Sweetie Sweetie, sung by Ayushmann himself. This song surely melts your hearts and leaves you wanting for more.
Watch the teaser right here:
‘O Sweetie Sweetie‘ is a soulful creation by Amit Trivedi on the Lyrics of Raj Shekhar. Adding to the magic Ayushmann’s voice has created, the song also is a visual treat with its aesthetic & minimalistic set-up giving a live performance feels to the music lovers. As the song is really close to the actor’s heart, he was very excited to bring it to the audience at the earliest. Team Doctor G & Junglee Pictures decided to release the snippet of the song and get the audience excited.
Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th Oct. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.
Ayushmann will then gear up for Dream Girl 2 that releases on June 29, 2023. Khurrana will return as Pooja and apart from Annu Kapoor, the sequel will also star Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.
Khurrana gave consecutive hits that are Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. For Ananya Panday, her last film Liger bombed at the box-office.
