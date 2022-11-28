Calling the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, one of the most-loved actors will be an understatement when in reality he is nothing less than a religion who is widely followed by lovers of Hindi cinema across the globe. Amidst King Khan’s legions of fan following, there are several stars, who consider SRK their icon. And heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the actors who tops that list. The Doctor G actor has time and again labelled the superstar as his idol and has never shied away from showering him with his love and respect. Continuing the trajectory, Ayushmann Sunday happened to be in Bandra and it appears that the actor had a fanboy moment. This after while being in Bandra the actor took time out to relish the SRK fan in him and took a picture of himself in front of the most popular spot of the locality, SRK’s dreamy mansion Mannat.

Not only this, but calling himself an ‘SRKian’, the actor revealed that he made a wish while he was passing through the celebrated spot. Taking to her official Instagram account, Ayushmann dropped the picture of himself posing amidst a wave of fans and did a bit of wordplay in the caption. While sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote in the caption, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li,” and ended with hashtags like, “An Action Hero, 2nd December, SRKian.” The actor shared his fan moment picture along with SRK’s iconic song Baazigar O Baazigar, being played in the backdrop. In the now-viral picture, one can see Ayushmann, coming out of his vehicle’s sunroof, waving at Mannat, while innumerable onlookers are capturing the moment on their cellphones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Apart from being flooded with comments from a plethora of SRK fans, Ayushmann’s post has garnered the attention of several celebrities. British actor and singer Zahrah S Khan commented, “May god make all your Mannats come true Ameen.” Actor Maniesh Paul, beginning with a couple of red heart emoticons, wrote, “This song and especially these lines!!!” Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Jitendra Kumar wrote, “Fav place in Mumbai.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Ayushmann, after tickling the audience’s funny bones with his recently released Doctor G, will be very soon seen in An action Hero. Anirudh Iyer’s directorial also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Mirabel Stuart, and Hiten Patel in prominent roles. The action, comedy, and thriller will be released on 2 December. Apart from this Ayushmann also has the sequel of his much-loved comedy film Dream Girl, which is expected to release next year and also features Ananya Panday and Paresh Rawal.

