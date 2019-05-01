Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha's investigative drama Article 15 to release on 28 June

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently treated his fans with two blockbusters AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho is back to win millions of hearts with his upcoming film Article 15. The moviegoers will soon get to witness the actor’s magic on screen as the film has finally got its release date.

The film is scheduled to release on 28 June, this year. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date on his Twitter handle along with a picture of the actor in his character’s get up.

#Article15, an investigative drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, to release on 28 June 2019... Costars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub... Directed by Anubhav Sinha. pic.twitter.com/LmtXDCa55D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

The 34-year-old actor, who recently wrapped up shooting for the film, had previously penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account, calling the movie “ the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema.”



Anubhav Sinha is helming the upcoming investigative drama. Anubhav had last directed and produced the critically acclaimed Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk.

Ayushmann, who has managed to make his mark in the Bollywood industry with his diverse choice of cinema, from sperm donor to a blind man, will be seen essaying the role of a police officer for the first time in this film.

While Ayushmann will essay the role of the principal protagonist, he will be joined by a stellar support cast comprising of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Zeeshan Ayub. This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana, will team up for a project.

Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.”

“It is a very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors," Anubhav added. Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann, while talking about the film had earlier said, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15."

The film is being produced by Benaras Media Works.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 09:14:37 IST

