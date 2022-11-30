Currently busy on a promotional spree, Ayushmann Khurrana is leaving no stone unturned to make all aware of his upcoming actioner An Action Hero. Every platform which has been graced by Ayushmann has witnessed his excitement for his first action film, which will hit the theatres on 2 December. Now, it goes without saying that Tiger Shroff is one such actor who has truly carved his niche of being an action hero in the Hindi film industry. And since two swords can’t fit in the same sheath, how could Tiger let anyone steal his spot? Therefore, Ayushmann and Tiger were recently caught in a tussle of “Who’s the biggest action hero?” Wondering what the outcome was? Well, both the stars took to their respective Instagram account to update their fans about the intense fight that they recently got indulged in. However, there is a twist.

While sharing the hilarious video, Ayushmann cleverly did some wordplay around their movies in the caption, which read, “Two action heroes apni heropanti dikhate hue. Catch An Action Hero in cinemas this Friday.”

The video opens by showing Tiger singing the trending song Jehda Nasha from Ayushmann’s upcoming movie while removing boxing gloves from his hands. Witnessing Tiger reciting the wrong lyrics, Ayushmann comes closer to him and says, “Acting ke saath, gaana gaake tu mere pet mai kyu laat maar raha hai bhai (Along with acting, why are you trying your hands on singing and trying to ruin my career). Tiger, while reminding Ayushmann that he has also ventured into his field, responded, “Bhai tu bhi toh action hero kar raha hai (You are also doing an action hero film).” Then Ayushmann replied, “I am trying,” listening to which Tiger said, “chal dekhte teri koshish (Let’s see your efforts).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



After the war of words, Ayushmann accepted Tiger’s challenge, and the video makes the viewer believe that the two engaged in an intense brawl. However, there is a twist. Rather than indulging in a physical fight, the two stars ended up in a thumb fighting contest. The video concludes with Tiger accepting his defeat and saying, “Look’s like there is a new action hero in the town, man!”

On the work front, Ayushmann’s An Action Hero will hit the theatres this Friday. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. Apart from that, Ayushmann also has the sequel of his much-loved comedy drama Dream Girl, which will pair him opposite Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Screw Dheela, and Baaghi 4.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.