The wait around the film has created a lot of curiosity since the day the first look was out. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a medical student.

The highly anticipated medical campus comedy-drama, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead is here for your dose of fun and laughter only in theatres this 14th October.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G features Ayushmann Khurrana in a role of a medical student. Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann Khurrana has once again in his true fashion, taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations.

Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak-peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a Gynaecologist. Considering that 2022 has seen very few comedy films, this one promises to be a treat for comedy lovers!

Doctor G cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles. Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the poster of the film.

Junglee Pictures upcoming slate also includes Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan? Dosa King, Ulajh and Click Shankar to name a few. Ayushmann will also be gearing up for Dream Girl 2 that’s all set to release on June 29, 2023 and An Action Hero. Rakul was seen this year in films like Runway 34, Cuttputlli, and is now going to be seen in Thank God, with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.

