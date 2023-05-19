Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, astrologer P Khurana, has passed away.

Statement from Aparshakti Khurana’s spokesperson

“It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss.”

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, Ayushmann opened up on a lot of things.

Your characters might be tragi-comical but I’m sure it’s not easy to essay them on celluloid. Has any of your character ever taken a toll on you?

Yeah. When I was shooting for Article 15, it was difficult. That took a toll on me. Bala took a toll on me, I don’t know why. I was emotionally attached to that character so that took a toll on me when I stopped filming for it.

You’ve been a film critic as well. I’ve seen your movie reviews that you did for Star channel. What is your take on film criticism in the country currently?

I think every person has a right to criticize. We are not making films for ourselves. It’s for people, for junta, and rightfully so. Anybody can be a critic. I don’t know yaar how to answer this question but you have to take it with a pinch of salt maybe because they are the ones that love you and can criticize you at the same time. They do get personal at times, but they also get personal when they shower love. You are in the public domain, a public figure, you should be immune to both success and failure, love and criticism, and you’ve to be thick skinned.

