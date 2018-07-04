You are here:

Ayesha Takia receives threatening messages from lawyer, husband Farhan Azmi tweets seeking police help

FP Staff

Jul,04 2018 13:11:12 IST

Farhan Azmi, husband of actress Ayesha Takia took to Twitter to share how the actress, along with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were reportedly harassed by a litigant in an ongoing case, according to a report by The Times of India.

Ayesha Takia Azmi and Farhan Azmi. Facebook/@fuddiz

Ayesha Takia Azmi and Farhan Azmi. Facebook/@fuddiz

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in his tweet.


His tweets were addressed to Mumbai Police where he accused DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya of illegally blocking Takia’s account, ignoring his calls and refusing to hear his complaints.

 

A source close to the family told The Times of India that the litigant somehow found out Takia's contact number and since, has been sending threatening messages on WhatsApp, intimidating her as well as Azmi, saying that the police will pick them up in ten days and they will soon be behind the bars. According to the source, the litigant had also threatened Azmi's seven-month pregnant sister.

 The report also states that the Joint Commissioner of Police, Deven Bharti, has promised that no harm will come to Farhan and his family. However, Farhan later tweeted thanking the officer for his intervention in the case.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 13:11 PM

tags: #Ayesha Takia #Ayesha Takia Azmi #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya #Farhan Azmi #Joint Commissioner of Police #Mumbai Police #threat #threat call

also see

Mumbai police used a Dhadak meme to promote road safety; Twitter cannot stop praising the admin

Mumbai police used a Dhadak meme to promote road safety; Twitter cannot stop praising the admin

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu dance to lively bhangra beats in new song 'Good Man Di Laaltain'

Janhvi Kapoor on coping with the untimely death of Sridevi: Dhadak saved me in many ways

Janhvi Kapoor on coping with the untimely death of Sridevi: Dhadak saved me in many ways