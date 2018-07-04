Ayesha Takia receives threatening messages from lawyer, husband Farhan Azmi tweets seeking police help

Farhan Azmi, husband of actress Ayesha Takia took to Twitter to share how the actress, along with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law were reportedly harassed by a litigant in an ongoing case, according to a report by The Times of India.

He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in his tweet.

My wife @Ayeshatakia , mother & sisters are being harassed,threatened stalked by a litigant, @MumbaiPolice #dcpDahiya refusing to answer my calls or messages. #DahiyaIPS has illegally frozen our bank accounts Dear PM @narendramodi ji @SushmaSwaraj Pls intervene!! #betibachao — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) July 3, 2018



His tweets were addressed to Mumbai Police where he accused DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya of illegally blocking Takia’s account, ignoring his calls and refusing to hear his complaints.

A source close to the family told The Times of India that the litigant somehow found out Takia's contact number and since, has been sending threatening messages on WhatsApp, intimidating her as well as Azmi, saying that the police will pick them up in ten days and they will soon be behind the bars. According to the source, the litigant had also threatened Azmi's seven-month pregnant sister.

The report also states that the Joint Commissioner of Police, Deven Bharti, has promised that no harm will come to Farhan and his family. However, Farhan later tweeted thanking the officer for his intervention in the case.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 13:11 PM