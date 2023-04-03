The generous and helpful nature of Bollywood actor Salman Khan is not new to the world. From running his own NGO ‘Being Human’ to making efforts for the underprivileged, Salman has never hesitated from lending his helping hand to people. He is also known for being very fond of kids and is often seen working towards their welfare and development. While many such generous stories of the actor are known to the world, one such story has recently come to the fore that will make his fans happy. The incident is from the time when Salman was busy shooting his 1991 film Kurbaan.

Sharing an incident from the film’s set, actress Ayesha Jhulka who made her debut with the film recently opened up about working with Khan, further sharing how he was pretty much invested in philanthropy even back then.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Ayesha revealed how Salman would stay back on the set after the film’s shooting to pack leftover food for donating to any needy. She also went on to add that even if it was late at night, the actor would make an effort to find a needy person on the street to donate the packed food. “Salman would even get out of his car, wake them up, and give them food,” she added.

Praising Salman for his nature, she called him a “lovely human being” besides being a “brilliant actor.”

On the work front

Salman Khan who was last seen making a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Featuring actors like Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, and Shehnaaz Gill, the Farhad Samji directorial will hit theatres on 21 April 2023.

Ayesha Jhulka on the other hand made her comeback to acting with a web series titled ‘Hush Hush’ on Amazon Prime Video. She was recently seen in the Amazon Original show Happy Family: Conditions Apply. The show which focuses on a ‘female brigade’ features prominent actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Neha Jhulka, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, and others.

