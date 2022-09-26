Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka, who was absent from films, as well as TV shows for quite a long time recently, made her comeback with the Amazon Prime web series, Hush Hush. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Genius, following which she was again on hiatus. With her new release, she recently opened up on several topics regarding her career including her absence from the big screen. Ayesha has worked in several films in the 90s such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi, Waqt Hamara Hai, and Jai Kishen. One such film that continued to be talked about for a long time was the 1992 film Khiladi, where the actress was seen opposite Akshay Kumar.

In a song sequence where the two were seen in a swimming pool, Akshay Kumar came out of the pool with a mouth full of water, and ended up spitting on Jhulka’s face. The scene generated several controversies and also left many wondering how the actress allowed Akshay to do so.

Finally, breaking her silence on the same, Ayesha, while speaking to ETimes that she had committed herself to the project after signing it and therefore did not object. Adding that she had faith in the makers, she said, “I strongly believed then and even now that you have to surrender yourself to the director after taking on a project. Have faith in them and just do what they are telling you to. Yes, when it comes to the don’ts, you must say establish don’ts before you get onto the set, or before you sign the project, which I have.”

“I do have certain restrictions like wearing a particular costume or doing certain scenes. However, I try to give my best and don’t like throwing tantrums unless being troubled unnecessarily”, she added.

In addition to this, the actress also spoke about her chemistry with Akshay Kumar and called him a “very hardworking person.”

Ayesha’s OTT debut

Speaking about her comeback, the veteran actress made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime web series, Hush Hush. A thriller show, Hush Hush explores the ways women get trapped and features an all-women cast including actors like Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the show went on air on 22 September 2022.

