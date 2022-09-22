There will be both light and darkness in the subsequent sequels of “Brahmastra“, says director Ayan Mukerji, who teased that fans will be treated to a “dramatic conflict” in the forthcoming part two titled “Dev”.

“Brahmastra- Part One: Shiva“, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was just the set-up for the upcoming two installments in the epic action adventure franchise.

The first chapter follows Ranbir’s Shiva who unlocks his power to wield the ‘Agni’ (fire) astra after he meets the ‘love of his life’ Isha (Alia). How they both set out on a journey seeking answers about his origin as they battle dark forces from destroying the world is the main premise of the story.

“‘Love is the light’ was my line for the film. ‘Brahmastra: Part One‘ used to be called ‘Love’ for the longest time because that was the theme of the film.

“It is a love story and Shiva got his power from love. But ‘Part Two: Dev’ will be a darker and juicier story in terms of the dramatic conflict. The follow-ups will be darker for sure,” Mukerji told PTI.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, when asked about the success of the film and overpowering the negativity around it, the filmmaker said, “Very honestly, I’m happy that the film is doing well. It has brought the audiences into the cinemas. When a big film comes out, it becomes a culture because everyone is discussing that film over the weekend. I had also forgotten that feeling and how important it is for our culture. So I feel really good about it, I don’t feel good about towering over or above anybody else. My whole funda from the making to the release of the film was to focus on the positives. This messaging is ingrained in the film’s DNA that love is the greatest Astra. I wanted to fill the DNA of the film with light. So that’s my approach towards the marketing and release as well that just focus on the positive, send out positive pulse. My hope and wish is everyone gives the film a chance at least.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.