As the biggest blockbuster of the year ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ makes its way to Disney+ Hotstar today. To give fans a glimpse of the spectacle, the platform has dropped the first 10 minutes of the magnum opus for viewers to experience the magic of the Astraverse for free.

Sharing the news, Mukerji wrote on Instagram- “The First 10 Minutes of Brahmāstra streaming for Everyone for Free on Disney+Hotstar from today onwards…Which includes – The Backstory of the Astras, and our Vānarāstra Action Piece (a very very special sequence for us)! Figured we’d try something new as always.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji, the film brings together an ensemble of some of the finest actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in a universe of superhero fantasy, mythological and action-adventure.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Ayan Mukerji, while talking about the film’s success, said, “If I have to be honest, I did feel we were on to something that would excite the audience. This feeling was there, the instinct was very strong. It was a very new, unformed kind of a film. I always felt this fantasy story with very interesting visuals, VFX action, taking inspiration from mystical, spiritual India, I felt the subject had some potency and I always felt the audience will come in hoards to watch this film. And since we are talking now after the release, I feel pretty good that it actually translated because a lot of people make films and you come to know there’s something about a film that will pull in the audience. Sometimes, projects like these that are unsafe, when they release, people feel the vibe was missing. I don’t want to take names of other films but you realize on Friday only the film is not working. Brahmastra has delivered that pull. So I feel very happy about it.”

Missed watching Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in theatres? Get a second chance at witnessing the film’s magic by tuning into Disney+ Hotstar, streaming now.

