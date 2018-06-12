You are here:

Avicii's funeral held in Stockholm in private ceremony attended only by 'Wake Me Up' DJ's close friends, family

Los Angeles: DJ-producer Avicii was laid to rest in a private funeral in Stockholm.

The funeral took place on 9 June and the musician's friend, nightclub owner Jesse Waits, shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

In one of the photos, Waits posted the programme sheet from the service which listed Avicii's birth name, Tim Bergling, as well as the years of his life.

❤️ A post shared by Jesse Waits (@jessecwaits) on Jun 9, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

It featured the words 'Tim Bergling 1989-2018' and was covered in musical notes. He followed it up with a number of memorable moments he had shared with the 'Wake Me Up' hitmaker.

A letter, which was signed “The Family”, said that the chart-topping star “truly battled thoughts about the Meaning, Life, Happiness. Now, he could not go on any more. He wanted peace.”

Last month, Avicii's family announced that the late DJ's funeral will be a private affair.

The recording artiste, 28, was found dead in his hotel room in Oman, Muscat on 20 April.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” his publicist told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

“The family is devastated, and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 18:23 PM