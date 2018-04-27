Avicii's family issues fresh statement, implies DJ committed suicide: 'He could not go on any longer'

Swedish DJ and music producer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, passed away unexpectedly agedf 28 on 20 April. Avicii's fans were shocked and dismayed by the news of the DJ's sudden demise. Now, almost a week after Avicii's passing, his family has released a second statement.

Avicii's family shared a new statement about his death saying, "He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace."

The statement also reads, "Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress."

Avicii became a global name after 2013 track 'Levels' became an international smash hit. The DJ gained global recognition with more mainstream hits like 'Wake Me Up' and 'Hey Brother', the former of which ended up selling more than six million copies in the United States. The DJ also collaborated with the likes of Coldplay and Madonna, and recently produced the hit single 'Lonely Together' featuring Rita Ora.

The family's full statement reads as follows:

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

According to Variety the statement implies heavily, when read in the original Swedish, that Avicii committed suicide. Though the cause of Bergling’s death has not been formally announced, authorities have ruled out foul play.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 10:43 AM