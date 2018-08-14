Avengers: Infinity War VFX supervisor reveals the Infinity Stone which helped Thanos wipe out half of MCU

When Thanos destroys half of all life in the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, we assumed he needed to draw on the power of all six Infinity Stones to accomplish that cataclysmic feat. However, in an interview with Inverse, the Marvel blockbuster's VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw revealed that while all Stones were responsible in wiping out half the universe, including many of the superheroes, it was the Power Stone in particular that caused the "blip-out."

“The Power Stone was blipping them out of existence,” DeLeeuw said. Speaking about the creative process behind the special effects behind the Snappening, he added: “All the Infinity Stones have their signature colour and appearance as a visual effect. So the ‘blip out,’ we thought, ‘What would all the stones do to a person, blipping them out?’”

Infinity War, which features more than two dozen superheroes fighting to save the universe, is the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), combining a whopping nine franchises. The Russo brothers film features Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Elizabeth Olsen as The Scarlett Witch and Josh Brolin as the ultimate bad guy Thanos.

An Avengers sequel to Infinity War is scheduled to release in May next year.

