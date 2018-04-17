Avengers: Infinity War supervillian Thanos' origin story to be explored in MCU’s first tie-in canon novel

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand each year with new movies and TV series, Marvel Studios announced on Monday that they will be now be entering the realm of books, starting with the origin story of Thanos.

Io9 reported that Thanos: Titan Consumed, written by YA author Barry Lyga, will be an official tie-in canon story that will explore the Mad Titan's origins before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. The novel will explore the journey that leads him to search for the coveted Infinity Stones.

Thanos will be portrayed by Josh Brolin in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity Wars, which will hit theatres on 27 April.

Marvel also unveiled the cover art along with the official synopsis.

"Space. Reality. Mind. Power. Time. Soul. Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots… Infinity Stones. Only beings of immense power can hope to wield these stones, but for those who are worthy, the powers of a god await. Thanos is one such being. But he wasn’t always. Born on a doomed world and cast out by his people for his genius, physical deviancy, and pragmatic but monstrous ideas, Thanos is determined to save the galaxy from the same fate as his homeworld… no matter how many billions have to die. Learn the origins of the most formidable foe the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther have ever faced—a foe whom even a group of remarkable people, pulled together to fight the battles nobody else could, will fail to stop…. Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives. Thanos is here.”

"I really hope that certain bits in the book will make people go, “Oh, so now that cool scene from that one movie is even cooler!” I really wanted to reverse-engineer those moments we’ve all seen already — in Guardians, in Avengers — and show how we got to them," said Lyga.

Thanos: Titan Consumed, MCU's first canon novel, is set to release in November 2018.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 14:03 PM