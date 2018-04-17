You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War will see Fargo actress Carrie Coon as Thanos' Black Order member Proxima Midnight

FP Staff

Apr,17 2018 12:02:06 IST

With Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War just around the corner, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed another cast member of arguably the most awaited film of the decade.

Carrie Coon. Facebook

Carrie Coon, the actress best known for her role in the third season of Fargo, has voiced and performed facial motion capture for the role of Proxima Midnight, one of the villainous henchmen of the franchise’s super villain Thanos, as reported by Variety.

What is known as the Black Order, the evil team which serves Thanos in his quest for gathering all the infinity stones to wipe out half the universe, requires mostly facial motion capture and voice acting, with Josh Brolin doing the same for his role as Thanos. Carrie Coon’s Proxima Midnight has been seen fighting Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in the teasers. The directors also revealed that Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor plays Ebony Maw, another member of the Black Order, who has been seen torturing Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Terry Notary is voicing Cull Obsidian and the actor playing the last member, Corvus Glaive, is yet to be revealed, as reported by Variety.

The actress, known for her performance in The Leftovers, has also bee seen in Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Jody Hill’s The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

Avengers: Infinity War is slated to release on 27 April.

(Also read — Robert Downey Jr on Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos — 'Josh Brolin is the sweetest guy you'll ever meet)

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 12:02 PM

