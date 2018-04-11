Avengers: Infinity War stars thank fans; Varun Dhawan in Dubai for October world premiere: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Aamir Khan calls out fans for support to make Maharashtra drought-free

Aamir Khan, along with doing films (currently Thugs of Hindostan), has been actively working with his NGO Paani Foundation in the eradication of water shortage in Maharashtra.

Ekta Kapoor unveils Anita Hassanandani as the second Naagin



After revealing Karishma Tanna as one of her lead actors in the upcoming season 3 of her popular supernatural fiction Naagin, Ekta Kapoor revealed the face of another lead Anita Hassanandani.

Sunny Leone's seventh marriage anniversary with Daniel Weber

Sunny Leone shared a picture of her marriage day featuring herself and her husband Daniel Weber in a gurudwara seven years ago.

Varun Dhawan in Dubai for October world premiere

Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming film October on 13 April. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Dhawan along with Banita Sandhu.

He also shared a picture of David Dhawan, Shoojit Sircar and Karan Johar on social media after the film's special screening:

2 DaDS and one dada @karanjohar @ShoojitSircar #DaViddhawan. Last night I was all nerves as my dad and Karan saw #October as well as @ShashankKhaitan but this picture is a memory I shall never forget. #legends pic.twitter.com/T7x9vm7gqA — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 11, 2018

Priyanka Chopra poses on Quantico season 3 set



Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for yet another thrilling third season of her popular ABC show Quantico that shows her in various exotic locales in Ireland.

Avengers: Infinity War stars thank fans for continuous 10-years support

It's been a big bang explosion for Marvel Studios, who embarked on a journey in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr-starrer Iron Man. Since then, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded as the most successful film franchise in the superhero filmdom. Their latest outing Avengers: Infinity War is slated to release on 27 April.

Arjun Kapoor poses for Longines



Arjun Kapoor is currently on a break from the shooting of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namastey England. He will share screen space with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra for the third time; they are also going to be seen together in Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 17:25 PM