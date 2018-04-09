Alia Bhatt shines in Raazi poster; SRK, Suhana cheer for KKR: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

SRK and Suhana bond at the #KKRvsRCB match

Suhana Khan and dad Shah Rukh Khan were spotted enjoying the IPL match yesterday between Royal Challenger Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The father-daughter duo looked relaxed, as they enthusiastically supported their team, KKR.

Student of the Year 2 begins filming

It's time for Tiger Shroff and the two leading ladies of Student of the Year 2 to go back to school as the film rolls today. The final announcement about the full cast will be made on 11 April. The movie is backed by Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt intrigues in the Raazi teaser

Unveiling the second poster of #Raazi... #RaaziTrailer out tomorrow [10 April 2018]... Stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Meghna Gulzar... 11 May 2018 release... #ShadesOfRaazi pic.twitter.com/iRarfRBGZT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Get ready to meet Sehmat... #RaaziTrailer on 10 April 2018... Stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal... Directed by Meghna Gulzar... Produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta... 11 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/f3ugzmlPgq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2018

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Raazi is due to release in a couple of days. Just a few days ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have released a teaser and poster which features Bhatt in a unique avatar.

Nagarjuna packs a punch in the Officer teaser

Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma team up again... Teaser of RGV’s new Telugu film #Officer... 25 May 2018 release... Teaser link [with English subtitles]: https://t.co/S0adPNlbH2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2018

Nagarjuna and RGV team up for an action-packed, chase sequence-loaded film Officer. The teaser shows Nagarjuna tackling the thugs, punching in the air and blowing up cars, all at once.

Zayn Malik teases new album

04.12.18 A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Apr 7, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

In true popstar style, Zayn Malik deleted everything on his Instagram and uploaded a short video teasing a new album. The move sent all his fans into a tizzy and speculations about what the album will be on are already doing the rounds.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Jaya Bachchan

Jr Bachchan took to Instagram to wish his mother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, a happy birthday. The veteran actress turns 70 today.

Karishma Tanna's the new Naagin

The third season of Naagin 3 is going to star Karishma Tanna play the mythical shape-shifting cobra. The news was confirmed by both her and Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:14 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:29 PM