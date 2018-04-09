You are here:

Alia Bhatt shines in Raazi poster; SRK, Suhana cheer for KKR: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Apr,09 2018 15:14:50 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

SRK and Suhana bond at the #KKRvsRCB match

Suhana Khan and dad Shah Rukh Khan were spotted enjoying the IPL match yesterday between Royal Challenger Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The father-daughter duo looked relaxed, as they enthusiastically supported their team, KKR.

Student of the Year 2 begins filming  

It's time for Tiger Shroff and the two leading ladies of Student of the Year 2 to go back to school as the film rolls today. The final announcement about the full cast will be made on 11 April. The movie is backed by Dharma Productions.

Alia Bhatt intrigues in the Raazi teaser

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Raazi is due to release in a couple of days. Just a few days ahead of the trailer launch, the makers have released a teaser and poster which features Bhatt in a unique avatar.

Nagarjuna packs a punch in the Officer teaser

Nagarjuna and RGV team up for an action-packed, chase sequence-loaded film Officer. The teaser shows Nagarjuna tackling the thugs, punching in the air and blowing up cars, all at once.

Zayn Malik teases new album

  04.12.18   A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

In true popstar style, Zayn Malik deleted everything on his Instagram and uploaded a short video teasing a new album. The move sent all his fans into a tizzy and speculations about what the album will be on are already doing the rounds.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Jaya Bachchan

Happy Birthday Ma. You are the world to me, love you!

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Jr Bachchan took to Instagram to wish his mother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, a happy birthday. The veteran actress turns 70 today.

Karishma Tanna's the new Naagin

The third season of Naagin 3 is going to star Karishma Tanna play the mythical shape-shifting cobra. The news was confirmed by both her and Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the show.

