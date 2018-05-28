Avengers: Infinity War — Russo brothers explain why Spider-Man took longer to die than other characters

Let’s take a quick although slightly painful recap of the most recent Avengers: Infinity War ending: Thanos, a mad Titan who believes the only way to restore balance in the universe is by obliterating half of it, snaps his finger and with the power of the Infinity Gauntlet does exactly that. In the traumatic ending, many superheroes also faded away into nothingness including Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Star-Lord among others.

While everyone instantly disintegrated, one character held out for a bit longer. In the final scene, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man can sense it coming when he turns to his mentor Iron Man and delivers the most heartbreaking dialogue of the film saying, “I don’t want to go. I don’t want to go, Mr Stark, please.”

One could go on believing that perhaps it was just a tool to add dramatic intensity, but with Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s never that simple and it is always better to confirm.

In an interview with HuffingtonPost, Directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed the real reason behind the slightly prolonged moment granted to Spider-Man before he got phased out. They attributed it to his 'Spidey sense' which grants him a heightened awareness of perceiving impending danger. In the beginning of the movie too, he can be seen receiving a warning on the school bus because of the Spidey sense.

Confirming this fan theory, Joe Russo said “That’s correct, he was aware of something.”

While the intuitive Spidey sense is a major power in Marvel comics, it didn't really feature in Spider-Man’s last solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming and therefore took many fans by surprise. And as fans device multiple theories on how the casualties may be brought back to life (after they watched them turn to ash), they may want to dissect the latest synopsis of Avengers 4 for hints.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018 12:56 PM