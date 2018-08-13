You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War, Riverdale bag top film and TV honours at 2018 Teen Choice Awards

FP Staff

Aug,13 2018 16:14:21 IST

Avengers: Infinity WarThe Greatest ShowmanRiverdale and The Flash were the night’s big winners at 2018 Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, the ceremony featured performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, Lauv and Evvie McKinney and included appearances from Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron, Lucy Hale and the Riverdale cast, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Vanessa Morgan, from left, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse accept the award for choice drama tv show for "Riverdale" at the Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Avengers: Infinity War was decreed Choice Action Movie and its casts members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson won for Choice Action Movie Actor and Actress. On the TV side, Riverdale took home Choice Drama TV Show award while its stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart won Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress.

Other winners included Louis Tomlinson and Camila Cabello for Choice Male and Female Artists.

Here's the full list of winners:

Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actor 
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress 
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie 
Black Panther

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor 
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Choice Fantasy Movie 
Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Drama Movie
The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actor
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress 
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie
Love, Simon

Choice Comedy Movie Actor 
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Choice Comedy Movie Actress 
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Summer Movie 
Incredibles 2

Choice Summer Movie Actor 
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Movie Villain
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star
Nick Robinson – Love, Simon

Choice MovieShip 
Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor 
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress 
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress 
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Choice Action TV Show
The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin – The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show 
The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Choice Animated TV Show 
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Choice Reality TV Show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Choice Throwback TV Show 
Friends

Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle

Choice Summer TV Show
So You Think You Can Dance

Choice Summer TV Star 
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice TV Villain 
Mark Consuelos – Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Show
On My Block

Choice Breakout TV Star
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Male Artist 
Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist 
Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group 
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist 
Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist 
CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist 
Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist 
Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist 
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – Havana

Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood

Choice Collaboration 
Zac Efron & Zendaya – Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song 
Back To You – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist 
Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group 
5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song 
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song
All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song 
Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song 
Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang

Choice Female Web Star
Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star
The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star 
Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star 
Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
James Charles

Choice Twit 
Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer
Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter 
Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber
Liza Koshy

Choice Muser 
Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Comedian 
The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete
LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete 
Serena Williams

Choice Liplock
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer 
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice Style Icon
Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie 
Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie 
Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame 
Fortnite

Choice Dancer
Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model 
Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist 
BTS

Choice Fandom 
#BTSArmy

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 16:19 PM

