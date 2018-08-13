You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War, Riverdale bag top film and TV honours at 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Avengers: Infinity War, The Greatest Showman, Riverdale and The Flash were the night’s big winners at 2018 Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, the ceremony featured performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, Lauv and Evvie McKinney and included appearances from Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron, Lucy Hale and the Riverdale cast, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Avengers: Infinity War was decreed Choice Action Movie and its casts members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson won for Choice Action Movie Actor and Actress. On the TV side, Riverdale took home Choice Drama TV Show award while its stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart won Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress.

Other winners included Louis Tomlinson and Camila Cabello for Choice Male and Female Artists.

Here's the full list of winners:

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Black Panther

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Choice Fantasy Movie

Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Drama Movie

The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie

Love, Simon

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Summer Movie

Incredibles 2

Choice Summer Movie Actor

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Summer Movie Actress

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Choice Movie Villain

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Nick Robinson – Love, Simon

Choice MovieShip

Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama TV Show

Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Choice Action TV Show

The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Choice Animated TV Show

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Choice Reality TV Show

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Choice Throwback TV Show

Friends

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle

Choice Summer TV Show

So You Think You Can Dance

Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice TV Villain

Mark Consuelos – Riverdale

Choice Breakout TV Show

On My Block

Choice Breakout TV Star

Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice TVShip

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – Havana

Choice Song: Male Artist

Ed Sheeran – Perfect

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood

Choice Collaboration

Zac Efron & Zendaya – Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Choice Summer Song

Back To You – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song

Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song

Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist

Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing

Jackson Wang

Choice Female Web Star

Liza Koshy

Choice Male Web Star

The Dolan Twins

Choice Comedy Web Star

Liza Koshy

Choice Music Web Star

Erika Costell

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

James Charles

Choice Twit

Anna Kendrick

Choice Instagrammer

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Choice YouTuber

Liza Koshy

Choice Muser

Mackenzie Ziegler

Choice Comedian

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete

LeBron James

Choice Female Athlete

Serena Williams

Choice Liplock

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Choice Hissy Fit

Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Choice Scene Stealer

Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Choice Style Icon

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie

Lauren Jauregui

Choice Male Hottie

Cole Sprouse

Choice Videogame

Fortnite

Choice Dancer

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model

Gigi Hadid

Choice International Artist

BTS

Choice Fandom

#BTSArmy

