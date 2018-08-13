Avengers: Infinity War, Riverdale bag top film and TV honours at 2018 Teen Choice Awards
Avengers: Infinity War, The Greatest Showman, Riverdale and The Flash were the night’s big winners at 2018 Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Hosted by Nick Cannon and Lele Pons, the ceremony featured performances by Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Khalid, Lauv and Evvie McKinney and included appearances from Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Zac Efron, Lucy Hale and the Riverdale cast, reports Entertainment Weekly.
Avengers: Infinity War was decreed Choice Action Movie and its casts members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson won for Choice Action Movie Actor and Actress. On the TV side, Riverdale took home Choice Drama TV Show award while its stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart won Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress.
Other winners included Louis Tomlinson and Camila Cabello for Choice Male and Female Artists.
Here's the full list of winners:
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
Black Panther
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Choice Fantasy Movie
Coco
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Drama Movie
The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie
Love, Simon
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Summer Movie
Incredibles 2
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Chris Pratt – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Choice Movie Villain
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Nick Robinson – Love, Simon
Choice MovieShip
Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Choice Action TV Show
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Choice Animated TV Show
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Choice Reality TV Show
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Choice Throwback TV Show
Friends
Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen – Lip Sync Battle
Choice Summer TV Show
So You Think You Can Dance
Choice Summer TV Star
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice TV Villain
Mark Consuelos – Riverdale
Choice Breakout TV Show
On My Block
Choice Breakout TV Star
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice TVShip
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice Male Artist
Louis Tomlinson
Choice Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
The Chainsmokers
Choice Latin Artist
CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Choice Song: Female Artist
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – Havana
Choice Song: Male Artist
Ed Sheeran – Perfect
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – Youngblood
Choice Collaboration
Zac Efron & Zendaya – Rewrite the Stars (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
Choice Summer Song
Back To You – Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Choice Summer Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Choice Summer Tour
Harry Styles – Live on Tour
Choice Pop Song
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
Choice Country Song
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
All Night – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
Choice Latin Song
Familiar – Liam Payne & J Balvin
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Love Lies – Khalid & Normani
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
Choice Breakout Artist
Khalid
Choice Next Big Thing
Jackson Wang
Choice Female Web Star
Liza Koshy
Choice Male Web Star
The Dolan Twins
Choice Comedy Web Star
Liza Koshy
Choice Music Web Star
Erika Costell
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
James Charles
Choice Twit
Anna Kendrick
Choice Instagrammer
Selena Gomez
Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grande
Choice YouTuber
Liza Koshy
Choice Muser
Mackenzie Ziegler
Choice Comedian
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
LeBron James
Choice Female Athlete
Serena Williams
Choice Liplock
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice Hissy Fit
Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Choice Scene Stealer
Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Choice Style Icon
Harry Styles
Choice Female Hottie
Lauren Jauregui
Choice Male Hottie
Cole Sprouse
Choice Videogame
Fortnite
Choice Dancer
Maddie Ziegler
Choice Model
Gigi Hadid
Choice International Artist
BTS
Choice Fandom
#BTSArmy
Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 16:19 PM