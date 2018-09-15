Avengers: Infinity War — On Hindi Diwas, Marvel announces film's dubbed version will re-release on 2 October

Marvel Studios is set to re-release Avengers: Infinity War in a dubbed Hindi version. The film is slated to release on 2 October. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Friday, the studio took to its official social media account and announced the development.

The picture depicts an Iron Man figurine holding a board which says "Hindi mein (In Hindi). October 2." This is accompanied by the Incredible Hulk, who is seen writing on the blackboard “Avengers: Infinity War. Ek Baar Phir (Once more).” The image also has Thor and Captain America.

The studio announced the re-release on the occasion of Hindi Divas, which is marked as the day of Hindi language. Infinity War brought in almost all Marvel characters into a single multi-narrative giant structure. The superheroes were depicted fighting Thanos and his Black Order of aliens.

Disney/Marvel's box office juggernaut Infinity War had successfully sprinted past the coveted $2 billion mark in global grosses in its 48th day of release. Infinity War thus became the fourth film in the history of cinema to earn $2 billion global total after Avatar ($2.788 billion), Titanic ($2.188 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion).

Avengers: Infinity War released worldwide on 27 April. It was directed by the Russo Brothers.

