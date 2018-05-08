You are here:

Avengers: Infinity War edges past The Jungle Book to become highest grossing Hollywood film in India

Avengers: Infinity War has muscled past The Jungle Book to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports the movie, directed by the Russo brothers, has already earned Rs 35. 64 crore after a highly fruitful opening week, where it made Rs 156.64 crore.

Infinity War's net box office total of Rs 192.38 crore takes it past Disney's 2016 adaptation of The Jungle Book. So, it will also become the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore mark in terms of net box office collection in India.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War — Here's what Groot told Rocket in the Marvel film's heartbreaking ending

With this, the Walt Disney Company has the country's two highest Hollywood box office earners.

The latest Disney-owned Marvel film continues to break box office records all over the world. It crossed $1 billion worldwide, setting the record for the fastest film to reach the milestone.

Also read: Avengers: Infinity War smashes global box office records with $857.5 mn collection in opening week

It is Marvel's sixth film to reach that number, including the second most recent installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Panther.

Infinity War brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain, Thanos. Anthony and Joe Russo have brought the story alive on the big screen with a bevy of A-list actors like Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

Also read — Avengers: Infinity War ending explained — who's dead, who's coming back and what's next

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 14:27 PM