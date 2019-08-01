Avengers: Endgame writers reveal Thanos' initial death was 'assisted suicide', claim 'he lets them kill him'

Avengers: Infinity War came with its share of Easter eggs, which fans tried hard deciphering in Avengers: Endgame. Thanos, the indomitable anti-hero, was invincible but for Thor's valiant attempt to kill him at the end of Infinity War. Even though Thanos managed to stump the Avengers by using the infinity stone to alter time, Thor's efforts were heroic. This loss, however, stays with Thor till Endgame and the first thing the God of Thunder does after meeting Thanos at Titan is to decapitate the Mad Titan with his axe, Stormbreaker.

In the new digital versions of Avengers: Endgame, there are anecdotal inputs from writers and directors. In one such instance, it is revealed that Thanos' assassination was, in fact, an "assisted suicide."

Comicbook.com quotes writer Stephen McFeely as saying that the entire team sat frustrated at the writers' meet, wishing that they had a narrative strain to continue with. It is at that juncture that executive producer Trinh Tran exclaims saying, "God I really wish we could just kill him." This provoked the others to build a storyline out of exactly those words and the rest of them started decoding what Thanos' death entailed and what it would mean.

"Yeah, very very quickly, but what's great about it (Thanos' death), is that it allows for a very different kind of movie to unfold. One that's reflective and pensive, and character-oriented rather than plot-oriented," says co-director Joe Russo. "And they only accomplish what Thanos lets them accomplish. He has finished his job and he lets them kill him," adds co-writer Christopher Markus.

The description goes well with Thanos' portrayal in Endgame, where the Titan is seen living his life for five years post his finger snap. He is seen as a more quiet, rather calm individual, waiting for the Avengers to end his existence.

