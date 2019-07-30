You are here:

Canadian man produces fake id with Chris Hemsworth's photo to buy weed, says his name is Thor Thunder Odinson

FP Staff

Jul 30, 2019 16:16:16 IST

In 2018, Canada legalised recreational marijuana, which allowed consumers to purchase weed online. However, in accordance with the law, online dispensaries are required to verify that whoever is buying their products is at least 19 years old, and a Canadian citizen. Alternatively, some clever guy tried to pass the test by producing a fake id of a completely fictional Marvel character.

A fellow from Alberta, Canada tried to purchase marijuana, using an ID card with Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth's photo on it. Interestingly, the id was aptly named as Thor Thunder Odinson, the character Hemsworth played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The card also had another reference to the Norse God. The address of 69, Big Hammer Ln was a nod to Thor's famous hammer, the Mjolnir.

The post was shared by a Twitter user who explained that her sister works for an online weed dispensary where the man tried to use the fake identification card.

Check out the post here

The fake id has gone viral and was retweeted thousands of times, leaving people in splits. Some Twitter users scrutinised the id and claimed that this smart play was useless in the id, expired in May 2017.

Check out some of hilarious reactions here

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 16:23:51 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Chris Hemsworth , Hollywood , Marvel , Shareworthy , Thor

also see

Thor 4: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi set to return for Marvel's fourth instalment of superhero franchise as writer, director

Thor 4: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi set to return for Marvel's fourth instalment of superhero franchise as writer, director

Natalie Portman will take up Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder, announces director Taika Waititi

Natalie Portman will take up Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder, announces director Taika Waititi

Scarlett Johansson on Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Rachel Weisz joining Marvel: It's bananas

Scarlett Johansson on Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Rachel Weisz joining Marvel: It's bananas