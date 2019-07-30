You are here:

Canadian man produces fake id with Chris Hemsworth's photo to buy weed, says his name is Thor Thunder Odinson

In 2018, Canada legalised recreational marijuana, which allowed consumers to purchase weed online. However, in accordance with the law, online dispensaries are required to verify that whoever is buying their products is at least 19 years old, and a Canadian citizen. Alternatively, some clever guy tried to pass the test by producing a fake id of a completely fictional Marvel character.

A fellow from Alberta, Canada tried to purchase marijuana, using an ID card with Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth's photo on it. Interestingly, the id was aptly named as Thor Thunder Odinson, the character Hemsworth played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The card also had another reference to the Norse God. The address of 69, Big Hammer Ln was a nod to Thor's famous hammer, the Mjolnir.

The post was shared by a Twitter user who explained that her sister works for an online weed dispensary where the man tried to use the fake identification card.

Check out the post here

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

The fake id has gone viral and was retweeted thousands of times, leaving people in splits. Some Twitter users scrutinised the id and claimed that this smart play was useless in the id, expired in May 2017.

Check out some of hilarious reactions here

No way Thor is clocking in at 68 kilos — Ursula goff (@Urstastic) July 18, 2019

pretty sure i've seen this guy at the palomino — jozza 🐇 (@josiahhughes) July 18, 2019

Wait a second! They don’t let you smile in ID photos! Something is wrong! — Sonya B(lade) (@honey_child) July 18, 2019

To be fair, he was pretty stressed out in the last Avengers movie — AVERAGEJOE33 (@AVERAGEJOE33) July 18, 2019

i'd just tell them "your license is expired" — ⛧ zoe no️‍⚧️ ⋅⍼ ❽➐ (@yourcompanionAI) July 17, 2019

69 big hammer ln is my new location — Joey ⚡️ (@joeygllghr) July 18, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 16:23:51 IST