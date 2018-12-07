You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Twitterati react to the trailer release of 2019's most awaited blockbuster

Marvel Studios dropped the first official trailer for Avengers: Endgame, the final instalment of the franchise and fans have been losing it.

The anticipation for a glimpse of the film had reached fever pitch and the Russo Brothers sure cut up a great trailer — revealing just enough to keep us all guessing.

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you...

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

But it featured plenty of grim moments from Tony Stark's final message to Pepper Potts to Captain America tearing up over the disastrous events of Infinity War. However, there was still some good news like Hawkeye's return and Ant-Man's escape from the Quantum Realm.

So, here's how the fans reacted to the trailer.

AHHHH AVENGERS ENDGAME! WHAT A TITLE! HYPE!! This will be the best thing ever HOOK IT TO MY VEINS https://t.co/ARAZcBoDcb — Mike Jennings (@mikejjennings) December 7, 2018

My reaction to the #Avengers4 trailer in gif form: pic.twitter.com/0WeaA9DvxF — Sarah Rappaport (@SarahRapp) December 7, 2018

my guy Thanos really made a scarecrow with his armor. 😂 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jsoBTe9jkQ — captain marvel stan (@jakebakersays) December 7, 2018

I'm crying. I repeat. I'm crying... imma repeat this again & again.. They don't deserve this. We don't deserve this.. my heart! 😭💔#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/6B1JlxmuS8 — vish | NP ♡ (@yasiru_vismini) December 7, 2018

Is it weird I just turned off the lights in my office and drew the shades before watching this? https://t.co/tyADRLgote — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) December 7, 2018

This looks... potentially better than Infinity War. Oh and the Time Vortex? CALLED IT. But Endgame? They couldn't have come up with something better? https://t.co/qxROPicLaf — Adam! (@AdamLanceGarcia) December 7, 2018

Of course, my fave bit/the part I was most emotional about was THAT photo. Also, Cap should've kept the beard. Always keep the beard. https://t.co/fQOQYDuXg1 — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) December 7, 2018

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 20:43 PM