Avengers: Endgame to hit theatres in China on 24 April, two days before its US release

The highly anticipated Marvel flick Avengers: Endgame is all set to open in the Chinese theatres on 24 April, two days earlier than its theatrical release in the US on 26 April, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Marvel franchise is enormously celebrated among millions of Marvel fans in China, just like those anywhere else in the world.

In 2018, Avenger: Infinity War began its international box office run on 25 April and claimed 72 percent of the overseas marketplace through the weekend; the film opened to theatres in China and Russia a few weeks later.

The overseas opening earned Infinity War a whopping $382.7 million while at the domestic box-office the film cashed in $257.7 million, thus raking in its global opening collections at $640.4 million, reports Deadline.

Avengers: Infinity War opened with a record of $199.3 million in China in April 2018, but it only hit the Chinese theatres after completing a theatrical run of two weeks in the US and most of the other major offshore markets. However, this time, the cinegoers in China will be the first ones to watch Marvel's upcoming visual spectacle.

Endgame's second weekend in the Middle Kingdom will also overlap with the country's Labour Day holiday. The Chinese authorities will grant its students and workers off from 1 May to 4 May. However, to compensate the extra days off, both the Sundays —28 April and 5 May — have been declared work days. The first Sunday post the film's release being a working day might affect the performance of Endgame in the Chinese box office, adds the report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Endgame, a direct sequel to Infinity War from last year is the 22nd instalment in the MCU franchise and a culmination of the 11-year journey that began with Iron Man.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 17:13:14 IST