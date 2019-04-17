You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — New promo clip 'To The End' emphasises the 'need for heroes' in our world

A decade of storytelling will culminate in the epic finale that is Avengers: Endgame, which is less than 10 days away from hitting theatres. So, in anticipation, Marvel has released a new promotional video depicting a montage of all 21 films till now and their respective heroes.

“Before we’re done, we still have one promise to keep.” Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame is in theaters in 10 days. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/h90aWvima5 pic.twitter.com/qjRis8XcMc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 16, 2019

The TV spot, titled 'To The End', begins with the haunting voice of Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) as he plainly says, "Heroes, it's an old-fashioned notion." This is followed by a series of iconic scenes of Marvel's flag-bearers — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulf, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Dr Strange and others — as they prepare to combat evil in their respective films.

As the video progresses, audiences are made aware of the absolute necessity to have heroes in a world that abounds in evil; a world destroyed in half by Thanos.

Almost as a final goodbye, the video pays tribute to MCU's most memorable dialogues which continue playing alongside the background track.

Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theatres on 26 April.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 17:20:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.