Avengers: Endgame — New promo clip 'To The End' emphasises the 'need for heroes' in our world

FP Staff

Apr 17, 2019 17:20:16 IST

A decade of storytelling will culminate in the epic finale that is Avengers: Endgame, which is less than 10 days away from hitting theatres. So, in anticipation, Marvel has released a new promotional video depicting a montage of all 21 films till now and their respective heroes.

The TV spot, titled 'To The End', begins with the haunting voice of Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) as he plainly says, "Heroes, it's an old-fashioned notion." This is followed by a series of iconic scenes of Marvel's flag-bearers — Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, the Hulf, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Dr Strange and others — as they prepare to combat evil in their respective films.

Avengers: Endgame — New promo clip To The End emphasises the need for heroes in our world

Still from Avengers' TV Spot. YouTube screengrab

As the video progresses, audiences are made aware of the absolute necessity to have heroes in a world that abounds in evil; a world destroyed in half by Thanos.

Almost as a final goodbye, the video pays tribute to MCU's most memorable dialogues which continue playing alongside the background track.

Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theatres on 26 April.

Watch the video here.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 17:20:16 IST

