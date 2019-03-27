Avengers: Endgame — New Gamora poster fuels time-travel theory; merchandise teases Thanos vs Hulk rematch

Avengers: Endgame, the highly anticipated and closely guarded conclusion to the Avengers saga, debuts in theatres on 26 April. The speculation about the final instalment continues ever since Avengers: Infinity War ended on that cliffhanger with Thanos erasing half the population of the universe and as many of Marvel’s superheroes dissolving into the air.

After Marvel released the latest trailer of the film, the rumours and theories have only increased tenfold. So, here are all the intriguing ones that have been doing the rounds over the last week or so.

Gamora and time travel

Last night, Marvel dropped 32 new character posters for Avengers: Endgame, which gave us a clue as to who survived Thanos' Snap at the end of Infinity War. The survivors (Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, the Hulk, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Okoye, Nebula, Rocket and Rhodey) featured in colour posters while the 'Snapped' ones were shown in black-and-white. It also revealed that Shuri, whose fate was unknown until now, had also been turned to ashes in Infinity War.

But it also dropped another interesting little clue about one of the Guardians. Gamora, who was sacrificed by Thanos in Infinity War, is seen wearing a sleeveless costume in her character poster. This is the same look she sported in first Guardians of the Galaxy film, having switched to the long-sleeved jacket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Infinity War. This certainly adds more weight to the time travel theory as it teases the possibility that Endgame will revisit events involving the power stone from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1.

Tony Stark is a Skrull?

Ever since Skrulls made their debut in Captain Marvel, Redditors have been theorising that one of the Avengers could be a shape-shifting alien in a glorious MCU twist in Endgame. They have claimed Nick Fury, Hulk and even Thor may be a Skrull. According to the most preposterous theory this week, Tony Stark could be one too.

In Captain Marvel, four Skrulls follow Brie Laron's Carol Danvers to Earth — Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who eventually leaves to a new home with his family; the Skrull pretending to be Phil Coulson, who is killed in a car accident; the Skrull killed by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law); and a fourth who did not feature later in the movie and whose fate is unknown. Here, the Redditor takes a giant leap of faith and reveals him to be Iron Man.

Quantum Realm suits and watches

By now, we all know the Quantum Realm will somehow be involved in bringing back the dead heroes or undoing some of the damage caused by Thanos. In the trailer, we also saw the surviving Avengers wearing Quantum Realm suits with watch-like devices. According to Redditor u/TheWakandanKing, they serve an important purpose.

"I think the suits are nanotech, but why would they be when it would def be more cheaper and easier to build them practically... I believe these suits allow them to blend in with whatever time period they go to, for example we see Tony in the same SHIELD gear from the first Avengers movie and we see Steve in his OG Avengers Cap costume in set photos. But they also have CGI Dots on them, it would only make sense that the suits would be transforming into those with nanotech allowing for the heroes to blend into respective time periods," he writes.

Thanos vs Hulk: Part 2

In Infinity War, we did not get the satisfying duel between Thanos and Hulk we all wanted as the Mad Titan took the big green guy even without the Infinity Stones. But fans are hoping for a more balanced rematch in Endgame. And going by images leaked of some new merchandise, they may just get their wish. A soon-to-release Funko Pop! 2-pack sees Thanos in his Avengers: Endgame armour and Hulk in his Quantum Realm suit packaged together. We are not sure why they feature together in a twin pack of Funko Pop figurines but could there be a better reason than a potentially epic fight?

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 13:47:02 IST