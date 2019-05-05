Avengers: Endgame— Marvel juggernaut likely to surpass lifetime collections of Avatar as highest-grossing film ever

Avengers: Endgame has been hulk-smashing all possible box office records ever since its release in China and consequently worldwide. Now, the Marvel blockbuster is expected to dethrone James Cameron's Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time.

According to Deadline, with a staggering total of $ 1.9 billion in its kitty, Endgame stands shy of crossing the $2 million dollar globally. Currently, the 22nd MCU movie is the fifth grossing film of all time, behind Avatar ($ 2.78 billion), Titanic ($2.18 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06 billion) and its own predecessor Infinity War ($ 2.04 billion). If the film manages to surpass the $2 billion mark in the weekend, it could overtake the lifetime earnings of Avatar, Forbes has postulated.

The Washington Post has pointed out that inflation has also aided Endgame in its record-breaking spree. "Movie tickets cost a lot more now than they did in 2009 — a full 20 per cent more in the US alone. That means Avatar would have grossed some USD 150 million more here than its USD 760 million domestic total in today's dollars, a number that actually puts the global total of Avatar near the $3 billion mark," its report underscores.

Moreover, there has been a remarkable growth in the number of screens, resulting in Endgame occupying far more screens than Avatar ever could.

In India, Endgame has become the highest-scoring Hollywood film ever, and the first Hollywood film to join the 300 crore club.

