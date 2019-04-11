Avengers: Endgame — Marvel Cinematic Universe's original superheroes feature on Entertainment Weekly covers

Just a few weeks before Avengers: Endgame releases in cinemas, Entertainment Weekly released six individual covers of Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) phase one superheroes. Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth as Bruce Banner aka Hulk and Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye feature on the April issue of the magazine. The issue also includes an in-depth interview with the cast as well as Marvel president Kevin Feige.

Avengers: Endgame will see the surviving superheroes come together once again to undo the havoc and destruction created by Thanos in Infinity War. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

Besides the original line-up, the film also stars Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie in crucial roles.

Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas worldwide on 26 April.

