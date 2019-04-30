You are here:

Avengers: Endgame — Fans look for clues in Marvel juggernaut's post-credit scene

FP Staff

Apr 30, 2019 15:17:40 IST

Spoilers ahead.

The final film in the Infinity Saga eschews an important tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Avengers: Endgame may have forgone the mid-credit and/or post-credit sequence, it has an extensive credit run — a tribute to the original six Avengers. What it also has, much to the surprise of fans, is a brief audio clip which sounds like metal clanking.

Iron Man. File image

Fans who have ardently followed the MCU roster throughout its 22-movie-run may find the sound bite rather familiar. ScreenRant opines that the clip is a callback to the first Iron Man film, to the moment when Tony Stark forges the mask for his first-ever Iron Man armour, while in captivity in Afghanistan.

Tony Stark forging his first armour. YouTube screengrab

With Iron Man's ultimate heroic sacrifice in the Endgame, and considering that Iron Man was the first-ever feature in the MCU franchise, the theory of the audio-clip being a stripped-down version of Ramin Djawadi's 'Mark I' track from the official Iron Man score does not seem too far-fetched. It seems as if the stinger is a befitting tribute to the man who saved humanity from extinction.

However, there has been no word from the directors on the rumours yet.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 15:17:40 IST

