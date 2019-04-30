Avengers: Endgame — Fans look for clues in Marvel juggernaut's post-credit scene

Spoilers ahead.

The final film in the Infinity Saga eschews an important tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Avengers: Endgame may have forgone the mid-credit and/or post-credit sequence, it has an extensive credit run — a tribute to the original six Avengers. What it also has, much to the surprise of fans, is a brief audio clip which sounds like metal clanking.

Fans who have ardently followed the MCU roster throughout its 22-movie-run may find the sound bite rather familiar. ScreenRant opines that the clip is a callback to the first Iron Man film, to the moment when Tony Stark forges the mask for his first-ever Iron Man armour, while in captivity in Afghanistan.

With Iron Man's ultimate heroic sacrifice in the Endgame, and considering that Iron Man was the first-ever feature in the MCU franchise, the theory of the audio-clip being a stripped-down version of Ramin Djawadi's 'Mark I' track from the official Iron Man score does not seem too far-fetched. It seems as if the stinger is a befitting tribute to the man who saved humanity from extinction.

However, there has been no word from the directors on the rumours yet.

