Avengers: Endgame — The mysterious teenager in film's closing scene is Harley Keener from Iron Man 3

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers from Avengers: Endgame

For our full coverage on Avengers: Endgame, check here.

Avengers: Endgame brought to a close the Avengers saga, and gave a definite end (death) to two of the most loved characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr).

While the film may have knit a satisfactory, holistic conclusion for its major characters, it has also left a strewn Easter eggs for the audiences to discover.

During the closing funeral scenes of the movie, as the surviving Avengers assemble to pay their last respects to Tony Stark, the camera briefly slides over a mysterious face.

The familiar-but-cannot-exactly-place-him teenager at Stark's funeral is Harley Keener, the kid who helped Tony to fix his damaged iron- suit in Iron Man 3, IGN has reported.

Both the versions of Keener have been played by actor Ty Simpkins.

In the final act of Endgame, in order to save humanity from the threat of extinction, Iron Man snaps his fingers while wearing the Infinity Stones. Although he is able to obliterate Thanos and his army once and for all, the overbearing power of the stones ultimately kills him.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 12:44:50 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.