Months after Avengers: Endgame, USA Today has unveiled an exclusive deleted scene from the film. The clip shows the heartbreaking moment when Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man sacrifices his life in order to save the cosmos from Thanos' plan of universal annihilation.

Instead of the scene fading into black, as shown in the theatrical release, the Avengers are seen paying a touching tribute to Iron Man. One after the other, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Nebula (Karen Gillian), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) kneel down in front of the fallen hero.

The release of this scene has led to Gamora trending on Twitter. The only person who is not seen not kneeling is Gamora, which has led to various fan theories. The scene perhaps indicates that this is not the version of Gamora who rebels against her father Thanos, but the 2014 version, who was a part of her father's army and does not know any of the Avengers.

The final chapter of the Infinity Saga had left many questions unanswered, one of the most biting of those doubts was Gamora's fate. But the fact that she is in the scene proves that she has survived Iron Man's snap, setting the scene for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

Speaking about excluding the scene from the final cut, directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell USA Today, "It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral. The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us."

Gamora's walking away in the end from the scene has generated a plethora of reactions across Twitter. While some fans are heaving a sigh of relief realising that she is alive, others have commented on Gamora's vanishing act.

Watching gamora dip bc she doesn’t know who tony stark is and how much he has sacrificed.😥 #gamora pic.twitter.com/a0aAYi1ts2 — Kendra (@Kayjaihopson) July 26, 2019

#gamora left like she was at the wrong family reunion 😂😂UHH PEACE 🚶🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SSvEvhEQps — Yoboydann (@muyaka225) July 26, 2019

Gamora when everyone kneeled down after tony's death #gamora pic.twitter.com/Bxg0HS01RE — Nari mene (@narimane_7) July 26, 2019

