Avengers: Endgame — Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle break into goofy antics in blooper reel

Days after Marvel chief Kevin Feige proudly announced that Avengers: Endgame has taken the mantle from James Cameron's Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, Marvel has released a blooper reel from the sets of the film. Clocking in just over a minute, the video sees the Avengers stumbling, falling, giggling and complaining, before heading out to save the universe.

The video captures the behind-the-scenes of several key sequences in the movie, from Captain Marvel's arrival, Black Widow's jump to her death, Thor's calling of Mjolnir, among several others. Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, hangs from a cable as she wonders if she looks "cool" while doing so, Chris Evans complains about his helmet, saying "I can’t believe I made a whole movie with this thing on" and Chris Pratt advises his fellow actors on "warming the butt" before their take.

We also see Robert Downey Jr not being able to deliver a take owing to a dysfunctional car bonnet, and Don Cheadle engaging in some deadpan humour.

Originally released on, Avengers: Endgame returned to theatres on 28 June with six minutes of additional footage in a bid to unseat Avatar as the highest-grossing film ever. The additional footage consisted of a touching tribute to Stan Lee, a preview of Spider-Man: Far From Home and a deleted scene featuring Mark Ruffalo's The Hulk.

Directed by Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame has some of the most popular stars of Hollywood, including Robert Downey Jr (as Iron man), Chris Evans (as Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (as Thor), Scarlett Johansson (as Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange) and Tom Holland (as Spider-Man) among many others. The 22nd instalment in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Endgame, picks up the story from the previous Avengers movie, Infinity War, following Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and others on their mission to reverse the macabre effects of Thano’s finger snap, which effectively wiped out half of all life in the universe.

Watch the video here

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 11:46:43 IST